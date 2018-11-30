So instead of actually, y'know, learning something, it's purely playtime for any early MekaMon owners.

Tap the Play icon on the companion app and you'll be able to skirmish with up to four other 'Mon in the real world, or fight digital versions using augmented reality instead. (A third mode, Meteoroids, will arrive at a later date).

There's also the more simple Freedrive mode, where your spider-bot becomes a walking R/C car.

You can trigger a few pre-programmed gestures, or tweak how quickly it moves by juggling parameters like gait, body height and speed. Bluetooth range isn't fantastic, losing signal when moving into the next room, but it does respond quickly to your onscreen inputs.

The true fun stuff can be found in Skirmish, which first tasks you with trekking around your room to map out the available floor space.

A checkerboard pattern shows where you can play, but the detection isn't amazing, even with the developers using Google ARCore and Apple ARkit smarts to work out what bit is floor and what bit is coffee table.

Think of this mode as a bit like 90's cult classic TV show Robot Wars (no, the Dara O'Brien reboot doesn't count) and you're half-way there, with robots taking virtual pot-shots at each other and reacting accordingly with fun, detailed animations.

You get to pick different weapons and shields, which all have rock-paper-scissors type pros and cons - fire them too quickly and the 'Mon will overheat and power down for a few seconds, leaving you vulnerable.

Leaderboards give you something to aim for, if you're into that kind of thing, but really it's like a modern Scalextric - as long as you're having fun, you can just keep playing.