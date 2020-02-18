The headline act here is the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) function. Using the ANC button on the left earcup, you can toggle between this and the Monitoring Mode which lets you adjust the amount of audio transparency and how much outside noise to let in.

Using the Marshall Bluetooth app, you can choose the level of noise cancelling you want from from a sliding scale that goes from 0 to 100% in increments of 10%. This means if you want to completely shut block out the outside world, opt for 100%, but if you'd rather hear that lorry that's coming your way as you cockily stride across the street in your new cans, then opt for a lower percentage.

It's a neat feature and something that's genuinely useful. On the right earcup, the M button can be used in two different ways - you can choose which using the app. You can switch between three of the app's equaliser presets which include everything from rock and hip-hop to spoken word and the original Marshall sound. This is brilliant if you listen to lots of different genres.

Alternatively, you can press and hold the M button to summon your Google Assistant or Siri AI minions to get directions, read out your texts or whatever else you can't be arsed to do for yourself. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, our cans paired immediately with a strong, reliable signal that never faltered once during testing.

In power (ballad) terms, you'll get an impressive 30 hours of playback with ANC turned on or 45 hours without.

What's more, if you're in a hurry and you've forgotten to charge your cans, you can score yourself up to five hours of wireless of playtime with just 15 minutes of charging. The headphones are supplied with a USB charging cable plus a detachable 3.5mm coiled lead to keep the cable enthusiasts happy.