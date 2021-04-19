There doesn’t seem a lot of point in beating around the bush here, so why bother? LG’s ‘evo’ panel basically makes good on everything it promises, which makes the OLED65G1 LG’s best OLED TV so far. Which, in turn, makes it one of the best OLED TVs ever offered for sale.

The Dolby Vision-assisted Thunder Force on Netflix makes the case very strongly indeed. Every aspect of picture-making is impressive here - colours are vibrant but never overdriven, detail levels are sky-high even in dark or otherwise-demanding circumstances, contrasts are wide but not unnatural, picture noise just isn’t an issue, and edge-definition is smooth and confident. Skin-tones and skin-textures are convincing, and the OLED65G1 does brilliant work with lighting - the restaurant scene featuring Melissa McCarthy’s Lydia and Jason Bateman’s Jerry the Crab has real visual warmth and subtlety. The three-dimensionality the LG can generate is impressive too.

There’s no HDR10+ dynamic metadata here (and while we’d like every HDR standard if we’re paying this sort of money, let’s face it: HDR10+ is the most minor of losses), but nevertheless a 4K HDR10+ Blu-ray of Parasite looks a treat. There’s real punch and dynamism from the images, but they never look overwrought or artificial.

About the only area where the LG doesn’t prove downright masterful is motion control. The set-up menus offer quite a few different options, and you’ll find the one that suits the content you’re watching - with Thunder Force, for example, you’re best off selecting ‘cinematic movement’. This way the OLED65G1 can control even complex moving patterns really impressively - but you can guarantee whatever you watch next will require a different ‘clarity’ setting. It would be nice if there was a ‘one size fits all’ option that meant it was possible to switch from a Netflix stream to some broadcast TV, say, that didn’t require some finessing of the screen settings before you could settle down to watch it.

The LG’s an accomplished upscaler, up to a point. Certainly a 1080p Blu-ray of There Will Be Blood looks convincing, and while it’s not as lavishly detailed as the native 4K equivalent it’s certainly not giving much away. The colour palette continues to convince, and contrasts continue to pop. A bit of televised sport on the BBC iPlayer is equally enjoyable, with the LG managing to combine big areas of uniform colour, unpredictable and constant on-screen motion, and the required levels of detail with proper expertise. Once you’ve established which is the appropriate motion setting, anyway.

Inevitably, the further you set down in source quality the harder the LG has to work. So if you somehow find yourself watching daytime reruns of On The Buses on ITV3 you a) will be watching a picture that’s soft, indistinct, uncertain with motion and completely without black-tone detail, and b) need to have a look at yourself.