LG makes phones. LG makes amazing OLED TVs. LG makes fridges. You probably know that. But did you know LG also makes laptops?
This is the first time we’ve seen them sold in the UK, but the LG Gram really is a laptop by our old friend LG. It’s not any old laptop either.
The 13in LG Gram weighs less than a kilogram, yet still lasts up to 22 hours off a charge thanks to a battery even larger than the Dell XPS 13’s. There are also 14in and 15in versions.
It’s not a touchscreen hybrid and it’s definitely not a gaming machine, but the LG Gram can take on just about any other laptop identity you like.
There’s just one hitch. At £1549 for 14in the version with a Core i7 processor, the LG Gram costs more than the 4K Dell XPS 13. Ouch. Let’s have a look.
Design: super lightweight
With a name like LG Gram, you win no prizes for guessing this laptop’s main design feature. It’s very light indeed. The 13in and 14in versions weigh a packet of crisps or so below a kilogram, and even the 15-inch version is only 1.09kg. Reality check: a 15-inch MacBook Pro weighs 1.83kg. Yep, quite a lot more. At this weight, you might expect it to flex if you breathe on it too hard or fall to pieces if you drop it onto your bed. However, the LG Gram is really quite sturdy, with a couple of caveats. The screen bends significantly more than a MacBook’s. And the top part of the touchpad flexes if you press it in the right place with a bit of force. However, the important bit, the keyboard, doesn’t wobble about when you type. Even if you attack a keyboard like an angered employee typing a resignation letter. It’s all thanks to a magical (not actually magical) material called magnesium. This is a very strong, light metal. It’s not ultra-common because you could mistake its feel for plastic. And everyone loves the cool feel of aluminium. It gets top marks for practicality, though, and LG says this particular magnesium is carbon-infused for extra rock-hardness.
Features: tougher than it looks
This design earns the LG Gram a military spec rating too, MIL-STD 810G. That means it has been bashed, frozen, lightly boiled, vibrated and sprayed with salty water. And it survived. So, yeh, the Gram is definitely tougher than it looks. This laptop also has much better connectivity than you tend to get these days in an ultra-ultra portable machine. There’s a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C for all your future gadgets, but also the important ones we want for today’s stuff. That includes a full-size HDMI, two USBs and a microSD card slot. LG has waved two fingers at the trend of making the keyboard as thin as a greetings card too. There’s proper key travel, not the thin click of a modern MacBook. Behind the keys, you get a two-level backlight for working in the dark, and a fingerprint scanner built into the power button. This is the classiest way to fit one in. Because no-one wants one cluttering up the touchpad. Speaking of which, the touchpad here is pretty big and pretty smooth. It just flexes in some strange places if you put too much pressure on it. The LG Gram feels like the ultimate student or business traveller laptop. It’s super-light, and you don’t feel like it secretly wants to be a tablet when you start doing some serious work on it. You can also choose between white and silver finishes.
Screen: keeping with tradition
However in some respects it’s pretty traditional. There’s no touchscreen, and the hinge only lets you fold the screen back to a totally familiar laptop-like angle. There’s obviously no stylus either, and for this sort of money you can often get a machine with a bit of flexibility to it usage and form factor.
Then there’s the screen. Again, in practical terms it’s perfectly good. All of the LG Gram versions have 1080p IPS LCD screens with glossy but not ultra-reflective surfaces.
Colour is good, contrast is good and viewing angles are solid. In fact, the brightness on the LG Gram 14 almost took my eye out, but that was in a pretty dim room so let’s not start calling this one of the brightest around too quickly.
The old price issue turns up again, though. For similar money you could get a 4K screen from Dell or HP, and that will make everything look much sharper, even in the 13-inch version.
Performance: Big on battery
A lot of the LG Gram budget seems to have gone into making this laptop super-light. However, there’s no related compromise on performance.
You get either an 8th generation Core i5 or i7 CPU. And if you’re not familiar with Intel’s latest chipsets, they are very powerful and almost twice as punchy as the 7th gen versions.
It doesn’t really show in Windows 10 as you pootle about. High-end laptops like this were already fast anyway. However, it does make sure more demanding applications will run fine.
This is not a laptop for gaming, though. You’ll be able to play older console-style games like Skyrim, but there are better options at the price if you want to run newer titles. Check out the HP Envy 13, it’s cheaper and fits in a GeForce MX150 graphics card. It’s not as light, of course, at 1.3kg.
That laptop doesn’t have a big a battery as the LG Gram, mind. Almost no ultra-portable laptops like this do. You get a 72Wh unit here, with higher capacity than the Dell XPS 13, which is known for lasting a long old while.
LG says the Gram will last for 22.5 hours at 50 per cent brightness doing light office tasks. That’s kind of amazing. Will it hang on that long if you start playing games or streaming video? Of course not, but it should stay alive for a full day’s work, and we'll put this to the test in our full review.
LG Gram first impressions
From first impressions, it seems the LG Gram would make the perfect laptop for a student. It’s ultra-light, the 14in version is big and comfy enough to work on all day. And it should last all day too.
Not many students will be able to afford one of these, mind. It costs a packet, more than most premium portable laptops. Still, business travellers with plenty to spend to keep their shoulders comfortable while schlep’ing about an airport should give the LG Gram a careful look. We'll find out more in our full review soon.