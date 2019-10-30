The second generation Dual Screen case looks a lot like the old one, but behind the scenes it's gone through some radical upgrades.

Pogo pins and Bluetooth have been dropped in favour of USB-C, meaning no lag and reduced power consumption. The hinge rotates all the way around the phone now, rather than locking in set positions. LG has also shaved off a few millimetres and reduced weight, while also making it tougher than before.

The second screen is now an exact size and resolution match for the phone, right down to the camera notch, although it's a blank here for the sake of symmetry. The front gets a mirror finish, which is a fingerprint magnet, but stealthily hides a third, dot-matrix panel that shows the time and any notifications to save you constantly opening it up just to check how in-demand you are.

The faux leather effect on the back is a step up from the basic plastic on the V50, but the cutout for the rear cameras still leaves about half the phone exposed. If that was done purely to show off the G8 logo, surely it would have been better to cover up completely and just brand the case?

Case on, the G8X is a chunky beast that you'll notice whenever you force it into a pocket. But LG reckons less than half of owners will keep the cover on all the time, and once you remove it, the phone itself is just as sleek as any other flagship doing the rounds right now.

It's a glass and metal sandwich, naturally, with rounded edges that sit comfortably in your hands. On the back, the camera lenses sit completely flush with the glass – a refreshing change from the massive protruding modules found on the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11.

An in-display fingerprint sensor (a first for LG) means the buttons at the sides are the only things stopping the G8X from feeling completely smooth. A dedicated Google Assistant button makes a reappearance, sensibly placed so you aren't constantly triggering it accidentally.

The fingerprint sensor isn't always able to detect a digit on the first or even second attempt, and it's not obvious where to pop your finger when the screen is off – you've got to remember to tap the display first for a prompt, then hold to unlock.