First of all, the picture frame moniker is a little misleading — there’s no traditional frame as such. Instead, you’ve got a 41cm x 57cm rectangular housing with rounded corners, covered by a front panel which can be removed and replaced with different designs, to help keep things fresh and/or help you match your decor.

The standard panel that comes with the speaker features a pattern that we can best describe as a geometric neural network. Or, if we’re feeling poetic, memories of a frozen cobweb, breaking and fading away into the merciless depths of time. Take your pick. Either way, it’s available in black or white, and we… don't mind it. It’s a perfectly safe pattern that you might find in the form of a generic poster hung up in one of Ikea’s own fake showrooms.

If you're after something a little more eye-catching then you can currently snap up two other panels for £17 — a black panel with colourful paintball-like splatts, or a vinyl record design. At the time of writing, both are temporarily unavailable, and we’d like to see more designs in future, or even the ability to create your own.

Flip it round, and you’re met with a plastic rear which houses some cleverly designed trenches and a hollow section, all of which are designed for tidier power cable management. That’s right — despite being designed to be hung on a wall, you’ll still need a power cable to, well, power the thing.

While we can’t speak for everyone, it’s safe to say that you’re more than likely to find the cable a bit of an eyesore. Yes it's a braided white affair that’s attractive enough as cables go, but the minimal aesthetic takes a big hit with a cord visibly hanging down beneath the speaker itself.

As a result, instead of wall-mounting the speaker (there are portrait and landscape brackets on the back for easy hanging, made easier by the unit’s fairly slim 6cm thickness), we chose instead to place it on our sideboard, leaning it against the wall. This option meant that the cable was neatly hidden behind the back of the sideboard, transforming the frame into a bona fide work of art.

Two rubber feet are included for users who want to go for this wall-leaning option to prevent any accidental slips from occurring, and there’s even a safety strap thrown in too, letting you attach the speaker to a wall to stop it from accidentally falling over. Despite owning an adventurous cat, we still reckon the strap is overkill, but it’s nice to have the option included as standard.