The Huawei Band 2 Pro’s aim is to look like the definition of “premium fitness tracker”, even though it costs just £60.

This means it’s an inch-wide band of rubber and plastic, but has aluminium inlays to tell you: this isn’t that cheap, we promise. It works.

The look is similar to a Fitbit Alta’s. And while the Alta is significantly smaller, and cuter, you could easily believe the Huawei Band 2 Pro is more expensive than it is. That’s what two little strips of aluminium can do.

The Huawei Band 2 Pro’s first knock comes when you put it on. It’s not as comfortable as most of its big-name rivals. And to start with, this doesn’t make much sense. It’s curved to fit your wrist, and has a silicone rubber strap. Even so, I still found myself deliberately loosening the Huawei Band 2 Pro whenever I didn’t need to get an accurate HR reading.

Comparing it side-by-side with the Garmin Vivosport, the rubber of the Huawei’s strap has much less give to it. When do you it up tight, it really feels tight, as if it’s quietly trying to cut off your blood supply. Looser it’s fine, but then the HR sensor won’t work properly.