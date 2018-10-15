This Omen deploys Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics. It’s a tweaked version of the mobile version of this chip with a higher clock speed, and it’s got 6GB of memory. The GTX 1060 returned framerates of 85fps and 67fps in Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Rise of the Tomb Raider, with both games running at 1080p and their maximum quality levels.

That’s fast enough to play any of today’s top titles without dialling down the graphics. It’s also enough speed to handle every esports game, but remember that the 144Hz G-Sync tech isn't working with an unstoppable chip. If you want to take full advantage you’ll sometimes have to tone down the quality, and this is an issue that will only be exacerbated as future releases become more demanding.

The graphics core is paired with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor. It’s a monster mobile chip, with Intel’s latest Coffee Lake architecture and six cores. It runs at 2.2GHz with a huge Turbo peak of 4.1GHz. Its single-core Geekbench result of 4,668 isn’t noticeably different from top desktop chips, and its multi-core result of 17,011 isn’t far behind eight-core desktop behemoths. In the real world, the CPU will never cause gaming bottlenecks. It’ll handle every daily task, general-purpose multi-tasking, and the majority of hard-nosed productivity applications.

The Samsung SSD is solid, with a great read pace of 3,079MB/s and a middling write speed of 1,217MB/s. My only component qualm is the memory: while 8GB of DDR4 is ample, the Omen has it in single-channel mode – an odd decision that will hinder performance. The HP’s thermal performance isn’t the best, either. During a gaming test it produced noticeable fan noise and its CPU and GPU temperatures almost hit 80°C – and this barrier was smashed in a full-system stress-test. The noise was louder here, too, and the keyboard was too hot in both tests.

The HP isn’t the loudest or hottest laptop, but you’ll definitely notice those fans unless you’re wearing a headset. If you’re concerned about heat or noise, other machines are quieter. Battery life isn’t particularly good, either. In an application test the HP lasted for two and a half hours, but it could only manage 90 minutes when pushed in tough games. If you’re itching for a long gaming session, make sure you’re plugged in.

Several other specifications are available if this particular Omen model doesn’t take your fancy. A system with GTX 1070 graphics costs £1,499 and will do a better job of maxing out the G-Sync screen. If you want to go the other way, then the £1,099 version drops G-Sync, halves the SSD and deploys a weaker GTX 1060. A £999 model keeps the Core i7 chip and 144Hz screen but uses a GTX 1050 Ti graphics core, while the entry-level £799 laptop has the GTX 1050 GPU and a Core i5 CPU alongside the 144Hz screen. T

They’re undeniably odd specifications. These machines would still be fine with a Core i5 processor, and deploying those cheaper chips would free up more budget for beefier graphics chips that would make better use of the 144Hz panel.