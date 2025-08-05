Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / You can now get an iced-out Motorola Razr

Hot StuffNewsSmartphonesMotorola
Hot Stuff, News

You can now get an iced-out Motorola Razr

Motorola’s flip phone gets a flashy makeover with Swarovski crystals

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Motorola The Brilliant Collection on black background

Motorola has teamed up with Swarovski to give its iconic flip phone a sparkling new look. The result? The Brilliant Collection – a limited-edition release that blends familiar tech with a big dose of bling.

At the centre is the Motorola Razr 60, reworked in shimmering Pantone Ice Melt and detailed with 35 hand-set Swarovski crystals. That includes a larger 26-facet gem on the hinge, designed to catch the light every time you open it. Even the volume buttons have had a crystal-inspired refresh. It’s the same pocketable flip phone underneath, just with a flashier finish on top.

There’s also a new version of Motorola’s Moto Buds Loop. These open-ear earbuds, designed with Sound by Bose, now come in the same Ice Melt finish, bringing the same crystal detailing to your audio gear. They’re made for comfortable, everyday wear, offering a secure fit that keeps you aware of your surroundings while still delivering solid sound. Good for commuting, running, or just not being completely cut off from the outside world.

Motorola The Brilliant Collection on black background

Both devices form part of Motorola Collections – a new series of limited-run drops that pair up tech and design in more playful, fashion-focused ways. The idea is to offer curated takes on existing products that put aesthetics front and centre.

This isn’t Motorola’s first Swarovski crossover – the two brands previously worked together on a special edition of the Moto Buds Loop – but this is the first full collection. And while it’s not going to be for everyone, it’s a clear sign that Motorola’s willing to experiment with how its devices look and feel.

The Brilliant Collection is available now in limited numbers. No word yet on how much they’ll cost, when they’ll be available, or what the next themed drop might be.

Liked this? The new Blink Video Doorbell is one of the simplest and most affordable models around

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech