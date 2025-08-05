You can now get an iced-out Motorola Razr

Motorola has teamed up with Swarovski to give its iconic flip phone a sparkling new look. The result? The Brilliant Collection – a limited-edition release that blends familiar tech with a big dose of bling.

At the centre is the Motorola Razr 60, reworked in shimmering Pantone Ice Melt and detailed with 35 hand-set Swarovski crystals. That includes a larger 26-facet gem on the hinge, designed to catch the light every time you open it. Even the volume buttons have had a crystal-inspired refresh. It’s the same pocketable flip phone underneath, just with a flashier finish on top.

There’s also a new version of Motorola’s Moto Buds Loop. These open-ear earbuds, designed with Sound by Bose, now come in the same Ice Melt finish, bringing the same crystal detailing to your audio gear. They’re made for comfortable, everyday wear, offering a secure fit that keeps you aware of your surroundings while still delivering solid sound. Good for commuting, running, or just not being completely cut off from the outside world.

Both devices form part of Motorola Collections – a new series of limited-run drops that pair up tech and design in more playful, fashion-focused ways. The idea is to offer curated takes on existing products that put aesthetics front and centre.

This isn’t Motorola’s first Swarovski crossover – the two brands previously worked together on a special edition of the Moto Buds Loop – but this is the first full collection. And while it’s not going to be for everyone, it’s a clear sign that Motorola’s willing to experiment with how its devices look and feel.

The Brilliant Collection is available now in limited numbers. No word yet on how much they’ll cost, when they’ll be available, or what the next themed drop might be.

