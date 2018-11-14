Withings’ Pulse HR will get your heart racing with GPS and 20-day battery life

Not resting on its round-faced laurels, Withings' Pulse HR is its skinniest wearable yet. It’s no slouch in the features department offering heart rate monitoring, connected GPS and multisport tracking whilst retaining what we all know and love Withings for: stamina – a whopping 20 days of it. Available just in time for Christmas (December 5, £120) it’ll also keep a tab on sleep patterns, plus, there are plenty smarts on offer to keep your admin-muscles tight. Receive alerts and notifications for calls, texts, reminders and oodles of notifications from apps, which can be personalised in the Health Mate app.