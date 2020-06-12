Under Armour’s Sportsmask is a filtering face mask for fitness fanatics

Finding a face mask to match your fitness gear is no mean feat. Sure, you could fashion a DIY visor from a discarded shin pad, but that’s more likely to guard your snout from fracture than infection. For proper sports protection that won’t hold you back, try Under Armour’s new Sportsmask: waterproof and breathable, the reusable shield is designed to prevent the spread of dangerous droplets without inhibiting your inhalation. A mouldable nose bridge promises a fit snugger than your favourite socks, while the three-layer filtering fabric features PROTX2, an anti-microbial treatment that’s been shown to defeat Covid-19 in early lab tests. The Sportsmask will set you back £26 when it launches in late-July – not bad for peace of mind while you pursue your PB.