Optoma's Android projector puts a Netflix cinema in your pocket

Like getting married, having kids, or buying those really big packets of toilet rolls, owning a projector is quite a commitment. Where do you put it? What do you plug into it? And what do you project onto? Optoma’s Android-powered ML330 is the four-pack of the projector world: portable, versatile and with built-in Wi-Fi so you can just download the Netflix app and pick up watching Glow where you left off, with automatic image correction to make sure the picture’s not on the wonk. The integrated speaker’s only 2W but with Bluetooth onboard you can just pair a separate one to give the audio a boost. Now that’s the kind of commitment we can get behind.