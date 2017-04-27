The Swift 3 combines aluminium and all-day battery life, on the cheap

Want some MacBook-like styling without paying MacBook cash? Acer's Swift 3 should fit the bill: it's a 14in ultraportable that's a slender 17.95mm thick, but still has room inside for a battery that's good for ten hours away from the mains. Throw in Intel's 7th gen Core CPUs, SSD storage and even dedicated Nvidia graphics, and it's the definition of a portable powerhouse. This 2017 edition of the Swift 3 is made from aluminium instead of plastic, so it'll look the part, and with prices starting from €649, it won't break the bank either. Spend a bit more and you can get it covered in ultra-tough Gorilla Glass, too. You'll be able to snap one up in June.