The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is an ultraportable workhorse for the cafe-hopping professional

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is a high-performance laptop built for those "on-the-go professionals" who love nothing more than sticking it to the man by sponging WiFi from the corporate overlords at Starbucks. Built from ultralight magnesium and designed with portability in mind, the Galaxy Book Ion measures just 14.9mm thick and weighs less than a kilogram, making it the ideal companion for cafe-hoppers. It also sports the world's first QLED Display on a laptop, so images should fizz and pop with barrels of colour and detail, and is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core Processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The slimline laptop will be available in two sizes, 13.3in and 15.6in, when it eventually hits shelves this December.