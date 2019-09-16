The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is an ultracompact convertible laptop with a tasty price point

Asus has whipped the curtain off a new mid-range chromebook that's leaner (and probably a little bit cheaper) than the finest sirloin steak. It's called the Chromebook Flip C433 (£499), and it's an ultracompact 14in convertible laptop that's exactly 16.5mm thin and weighs just 1.5kg. Despite being wafer thin and floaty light, the Flip doesn't skimp out when it comes to tech and packs an 14in FHD NanoEdge display, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, an Intel Core i7 CPU, and a long-lasting 48Wh battery that can last for 10 hours on a single charge. There's even room for a pair of side-mounted stereo speakers and a nifty ErgoLift hinge that can be used to switch the Flip between laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, and stand mode. Talk about versatile.