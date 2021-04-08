Lenovo’s Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming phone is so hot it needs twin fans

LG may have departed the smartphone market, but the vacant role of 'Chief Oddball Manufacturer' appears to have already been filled by Lenovo. Pitched at performance-hungry gamers, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 (available in May from £899) even features a front-facing 44MP pop-up camera with AI avatar and filter effects to offer streamers higher levels of selfie narcissim. But really the beefy specs are driven by a 5G Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 16GB of RAM and a 5,500mAh dual battery – a formidable array of guts that requires a dual-fan setup to keep it cool. There’s also a 6.92in AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch-sampling rate, 90W fast charging, and a 64MP main rear camera, while a haptic “virtual gamepad” with eight touch controls located on the phone body itself sounds like just what we need to finally polish off Angry Birds: Star Wars. Pick one up in black or white with RGB lighting, 512GB of storage, and four AI-optimised noise-cancelling microphones so you can continue streaming blissfully unaware your mum's been screaming for you to clean your room for the past 10 minutes. Consider that the gauntlet thrown down to the recently announced Asus ROG Phone 5 too.