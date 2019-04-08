Fromaggio is a smart automatic cheese-maker for fans of fromage and kitchen gadgets

Making cheese can be complicated and expensive. That is, unless you have a Fromaggio ($275), which squeezes a factory full of machines into a counter-top appliance. Creating your own cheese is straightforward: drop in some ingredients, select a recipe using an app, and let Fromaggio get on with it. The app is, apparently, set to create the world’s first “connected community of cheese-lovers”, who’ll be able to swap recipes that you can pilfer and customise. So everything from vegan to Kosher and Cheddar to Chevre will be available at the touch of a button. When you’re done, the device is easy to clean, so you can rapidly get things ready for your next slice of genius – all while stuffing your face with your current cheesey concoction, in a manner that’d make Gromit green with envy.