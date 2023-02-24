Rugged Cat S75 brings two-way satellite messaging

Are you a polar explorer, desert nomad or trucker in the Australian outback? Maybe you just live in the sticks and your phone signal sucks? Whether you lead an adventure lifestyle or not, rugged phone maker Bullitt’s latest release promises to keep you connected. The Cat S75 lands later this year with a new two-way, direct-to-satellite messaging service.

Bullitt Satellite Messenger uses a MediaTek NTN chip to access geostationary satellites, bringing continuous coverage no matter where you are in the world. It can be called upon to send SOS requests to anyone with a phone number, with the message appearing as an SMS text. Your would-be rescuer can then download the free iOS or Android app to respond.

It’s a subscription service, which starts from €4.99 per month on top of your mobile data plan, but each membership comes with twelve months of SOS Assist, an emergency response service provided by global crisis response specialist FocusPoint International.

Bullitt has been making ultra-tough phones for years, but the Cat S75 is the first that can cope with a loss of signal as well as whatever nature throws your way. It has both IP68 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, the latter meaning you could hose it down with a pressure washer and it would be no worse for wear. It’s also gone through military-spec 810H testing for humidity, temperature, vibration and impact abuse. Once you’re done torturing your tech, it can be sanitised with soap and water or alcohol wipes without causing any damage.

Underneath the thick skin you’ll find a MediaTek Dimensity 930 CPU, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for adding more later. A 5000mAh battery should be able to manage up to two days between trips to the plug socket, and it supports wireless charging as well as 15W wired top-ups.

The 6.6in screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio with better-than-Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A teardrop notch holds an 8MP selfie camera. At the rear there’s a triple-lens camera setup, with a 50MP main snapper, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro.

It will arrive on Android 12, with at two major OS upgrades promised along with five years of security patches. Bravo on the latter, but given Android 13 is already in the wild, just one update beyond that feels a bit stingy.

The Cat S75 is available to pre-order now, directly from the Cat Phones website. Prices start at £549/€599 and include a 3-month sub to the Bullitt Satellite Messenger Essentials service plan, which is good for 30 direct-to-satellite messages a month. The phone should start shipping to customers in the second half of the year.