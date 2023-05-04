Leather-bound Motorola Edge 40 lands with MediaTek power

Motorola’s already extensive Edge line-up is set to receive another new addition very shortly. The Motorola Edge 40 (£530, from motorola.co.uk) lands a month after its bigger brother, the Edge 40 Pro, swapping Qualcomm power for a MediaTek heart and dialling back the spec sheet a bit to keep the price in check.

It’s still a slick looking handset, with a curved edge screen up front and a vegan leather finish at the rear, depending on which model you go for. Accidental dunkings won’t be an issue thanks to IP68 water resistance, and the whole thing is a scant 7.45mm thick, so shouldn’t give away its more mainstream focus at a quick glance.

The 6.55in screen uses one of Motorola’s tried-and-tested pOLED panels, with a Full HD+ resolution, silky 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ video playback.

At the rear there’s a pair of cameras, headlined by a 50MP, f/1.4 main snapper with optical image stabilisation. The secondary lens pulls triple duty as an ultrawide and macro shooter, plus depth sensing to help create convincing bokeh in portrait shots. There’s also a 32MP selfie cam up front.

Power comes courtesy of a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 CPU, an octa-core chip paired with a healthy 8GB of RAM. There’ll be a choice of 128 and 256GB of on-board storage, with all versions packing a 5G modem. A 4400mAh battery should provide all-day use, while 68W rapid charging will let you top up in well under an hour.

The Motorola Edge 40 is set to go on sale in the coming weeks, in a choice of Black, Nebula Green and Lunar Blue colours. Black and Nebula Green get the full vegan leather treatment, while Lunar Blue sticks with glass. Prices will kick off at £530 here in the UK.