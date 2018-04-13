iRig Stomp I/O is a pedalboard for iOS guitarists who want to unleash their inner rock god

Virtual amps and pedals are fine, but it hardly screams ROCK! when you’re delicately tapping at a touchscreen on stage. iRig Stomp I/O (£299) lets you combine the best of old and new when grinding your axe – there’s seamless integration with AmpliTube and VolaLive apps (for iOS, Mac and PC), but – most importantly – things to stomp on while playing. The sturdy unit features four metal switches and an expression pedal, along with a spot to safely store your device. But it’s not done there – you also get a slew of inputs and outputs (stereo line; XLR; MIDI). It’s just the thing, then, whether you’re putting the finishing touches to your next number one, or scaring the wits out of a live audience by turning your inner My Bloody Valentine all the way up to 11.