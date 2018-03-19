Celebrate Kratos’ comeback with this limited edition God of War PS4 Pro

We’re just over a month away from the return of Kratos - now heavily bearded and accompanied by a son - and the God of War series, and if you were thinking of making this violent journey through Norse mythology your first 4K gaming experience, Sony has just the thing for you. A limited edition God of War-themed PS4 Pro bundle will launch alongside the game, in which you’ll find a customised console with a design apparently inspired by Kratos’ all-new axe, as well as a Leviathan Grey DualShock 4 and a copy of the game. Pre-order at GAME for £379.99.