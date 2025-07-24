This Asus low profile keyboard will be the perfect size for some… but one issue means it’s not for me

I’ve long been a low-profile convert, but there hasn’t exactly been an abundance of choice when it comes to gamer-grade wireless keyboards with shallow keys. Most are more generic and aimed at typists, not FPS players. The Asus Falchion RX Low Profile is an exception, and one I’ve had on my desk for a few weeks now. I’m totally sold on how this 65% ‘board maximises my desk space – but one or two quirks limit its wider appeal.

The $170/£170 Falchion RX Low Profile is quite the looker, only being available in a distinctive silver and white colour scheme. The aluminium top plate adds real rigidity, all but eliminating flex despite the rest of the keyboard being made from plastic. It lies pretty flat on a desk, but a pair of two-level feet on the underside can raise it to a more comfortable typing position.

I didn’t miss the function key row, which has been deleted here in the name of space saving. The arrow keys haven’t been rearranged, like on some 65% keyboards, so the layout took barely any time at all to get used to. It helps that the low-profile keycaps have dual labelling for PC and Mac, while a switch at the rear swaps the inputs to match what system you’re connected to. I found it especially handy given I work on a MacBook but game on a Windows laptop.

Multimedia controls have been relegated to Fn key combos, but there’s a touch-sensitive slider at the rear of the keyboard for quickly adjusting volume; a button alongside it can then change it to skip tracks or control the brightness of the RGB key lighting.

The illumination is even across the entire board, with more subtle downlighting around the key edges. A reflective strip across the top also lights up a “Republic of Gamers” slogan, in about as subtle a way as colour-changing LEDs can be. Some colours can make the key legends a little difficult to read during the day, though.

The Falchion RX Low Profile’s per-key illumination can be controlled through Asus’ Armory Crate software. That makes it more of a must-have here than it was for the travel-friendly Harpe Ace Mini gaming mouse I’ve been using recently, but I’ve definitely used apps from rival brands that are more intuitive than this one.

Asus clearly planned for owners to take the Falchion RX Low Profile on the move; it has a storage slot for the 2.4GHz wireless dongle next to the power button, and comes bundled with a plastic dust cover that doubles as a non-slip base for the keyboard to sit on. There’s no way to lock the cover down, so it’s at risk of falling off in your bag if you don’t have an elastic band to hand, but I still appreciate the inclusion.

My review unit came with Asus’ own-brand Low-Profile Optical Red switches, which have a linear action. You can also get clicky Blue switches if that’s what you’re into. Each key’s actuation point is 1mm into 2.8mm of total travel, and needs 45g of force to register an input. They’re all pre-lubed, for a very smooth typing experience that lands somewhere between a full-size mechanical keyboard and a laptop’s membrane-style keys. I found them especially sensitive at first, and found I could use a lighter touch than I was used to. The low-profile key caps were definitely a factor here. They’re a lot quieter than regular size red switches, for sure.

Given the price, the fact the switches aren’t hot-swappable shouldn’t come as a surprise. Nor should the lack of Hall effect tech, which has become something of a must-have among pro gamers. If you’ve never played with it you won’t miss it, but it’ll be hard to go back if you’ve been playing on a ‘board with adjustable actuation.

I can’t fault the battery life, which is in the region of 400 hours over 2.4GHz with the RGB switched off. Even with the lighting on, I only needed to charge it every few weeks.

The main reason I’m swapping back to my full-size gaming keyboard? My review unit would sometimes generate unwanted key chatter – or repeated keystrokes – while typing. This would be hard to spot if you were gaming exclusively, but was very clear during my work days. I can’t say whether this is a widespread thing or not.

This aside, I’m a big fan of the looks and feature list. If you’re just as smitten, ordering a Falchion RX Low Profile directly from Asus (or a reputable retailer) will get you a warranty that’ll cover any input issues should they occur.

Stuff Says… A slick looking compact keyboard with all the features you’d find in something much larger. The Falchion RX Low Profile is well connected and comfortable to type on, but awkward software and intermittent typing troubles limit its appeal. Pros Packs lots of gamer-grade features into a tiny footprint Comprehensive connectivity, and Mac/PC-friendly Cons Occasional repeated keystrokes frustrate Armory Crate software is cumbersome