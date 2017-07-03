Porsche's new 911 GT2 RS is a 700bhp rear-wheel drive monster

If channeling 700bhp through the rear wheels of a car sounds like it might result in a fair bit of screaming, that’s because Porsche is following a pretty nutty pedigree in the new 911 GT2 RS (from €285,220). Its forefather, the 997 GT2 RS, was a monster in its own right - and, now, Forza 7’s cover star is using a 3.8-litre flat-six to propel itself to 60mph in less than three seconds, and a whole new kind of crazy. In fact, it’s so powerful that it needs a new kind of cooling system, which sprays the air cooler with water under high load.