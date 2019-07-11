The Leica V-Lux 5 is a superzoom camera made for explorers

Leica reckons its brand spanking new V-Lux 5 ($1,250) is its most versatile high-end compact camera to date. That's high praise indeed, but the camera's impressive spec sheet suggests the V-Lux 5 has more than earned it. The affordable compact (relatively speaking) packs a high-performance 9.1–146 mm f/2.8–4 ASPH zoom lens and a newly developed 20-megapixel, 1-inch sensor that'll help you churn out gorgeous images with plenty of va va voom. A bright OLED electronic viewfinder and fully articulated touchscreen should make composing shots a breeze. Meanwhile, fast autofocus and a high-continuous shooting rate will allow the V-Lux 5 to capture those tiny details that separate the best from the rest.