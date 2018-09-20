The GoPro Hero7 Black wants to wipe out shaky video once and for all

The words 'strong and stable' are being bandied about a fair bit these days, but the new GoPro Hero7 Black (£379.99) might actually lend the phrase some much needed credibility. The flagship action cam is promising to kill shaky video for good and set a new bar for digital imaging with its new HyperSmooth video stabilisation tech - yep, that means no more wobbly footage, whether the Hero7 Black is in the palm of your hand or strapped to your noggin. Better yet, HyperSmooth even works underwater (10 metres deep) and in high-shock situations where gimbals usually fail - allowing for super stabilisation in the most unforgiving environments. It's also the first GoPro to support Livestreaming.Talk about a straight shooter.