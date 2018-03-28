Give your smartphone movie masterpiece the widescreen look with Moment’s Anamorphic lens

It’s really not an exaggeration to say that smartphones enable anyone to have a crack at making a film. Watch Tangerine or the recently released Unsane - both entirely shot on an iPhone - and it’s hard not to be inspired, even if your storyboard hasn’t got much further than a chase scene in an abandoned Ipswich car park. Before you start working on your soon-to-be indie sensation, though, you’ll want to consider Moment’s new Anamorphic lens . It replicates the effect of a 2:40:1 Cinemascope, giving your smartphone shots the ultrawide look, complete with blockbuster-worthy horizontal lens flares. It’s compatible with your iPhone, Pixel or Galaxy phone, and you can either pre-order the product on its own ($119), or back it as part of Moment’s The Future of Mobile Filmmaking kit.