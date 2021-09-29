Sony’s WH-XB910N headphones go big on bass without breaking the bank

There’s nothing like beefy bass to give some punch to your commuting playlist. And if you’re a fan of low frequencies, Sony’s WH-XB910N headphones should have you covered. Each over-ear can harbours a 40mm driver for crisp, dynamic audio, while a dedicated duct delivers bass so solid that Sony spells it with capital letters. Levels can be adjusted in the Headphones Connect app, while Adaptive Sound Control deploys a pair of mics to work out what you’re up to and adjust ambient sound settings accordingly. Keen for big beats on the bus? Digital noise-cancelling means route announcements shouldn’t ruin your vibe, while quick charging can convert a 10-minute refill into 4.5 hours of listening time – ideal if you’re running late after an all-night subwoofer session. And with a price tag of £179, the WH-XB910N will set you back less than a return ticket to Ibiza.