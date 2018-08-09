Samsung’s Galaxy Home is a three-legged smart speaker that optimises sound based on your location

Samsung might be late to the smart speaker party, but one thing’s for sure: the Bixby-powered Galaxy Home (coming soon and £TBA) is distinctive. Rather than echoing the competition’s cylinders, it resembles a chubby teardrop sculpture with the top sliced off, the remaining shape being encased in material and propped up by three metal legs. The flat top has physical controls, but you’ll mostly bellow at virtual assistant Bixby to serve up tunes from Spotify. You can also ask it to ‘Soundsteer’, which optimises output from the six AKG-tuned speakers so music is more likely to fill your ears than the entire room. According to Samsung, the result is a “realistic surround sound experience” that “feels like you’re right in the middle of a live concert” – only without stale beer occasionally being chucked at your head.