Amazfit’s PowerBuds Pro will make sure you sit up straight
The history of recorded music has many examples of songs that offer life advice. The Rolling Stones said that you can’t always get what you want; Christina Aguilera reminded us that we’re beautiful no matter what they say; and Hanson famously warned that in an mmmbop they're gone – but Amazfit’s PowerBuds Pro (€130) are the first earphones we’ve seen that dish out their own tips. These IP55-rated true wireless buds can detect how you’re sitting and if there’s not been enough movement in your cervical spine (seven of the vertebrae in your neck) they’ll play a tune to remind you to stay active. There’s also a heart rate monitor onboard, and they can track your time, speed, distance, and calories burned when you go walking, running or cycling. Chuck in active noise-cancelling (with a Thru Mode that lets a little bit of the outside world in as required) and up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case, and picking up a pair starts to sound like some pretty solid life advice.