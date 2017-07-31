The 6A has come a long way from the uggo budget handsets of a few years ago - this 5in phone is positively attractive. It’s all glass up front, and there’s even metal on the back. OK, so it's surrounded on all sides by a chunky plastic frame - but then so is the Moto G5.

It doesn't feel cheap, even if it's a little on the portly side at 8.2mm, and the curved sides and corners sit comfortably in your hand.

There's no fingerprint sensor, though, so it's back to tapping in passwords and PIN codes like a caveman. NFC doesn't make the cut, either, so Android Pay is a no-go as well. That's not a big deal in China, where paying with WeChat reigns supreme, but it's a missed opportunity for us here in the West.

You only get one camera on the back - you’ll have to splash out on the premium-yet-still-affordable Honor 9 to get dual-sensor shenanigans. Still, the 13MP snapper here should be capable of some decent daylight shots.

It’s got phase-detect AF, and felt pretty responsive in the short time I had to play with the phone. I’ll have to wait until a full review to see how it fares in low light, though. There’s no OIS, and the single-LED flash will only get you so far.