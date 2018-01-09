The View’s major selling point is that flexibility. And yes, the fact that you can pick up the camera and move it to another room really is pretty cool.

Why might you want to do it? I can think of a few. Maybe you want to keep an eye on the kids downstairs while you’re tidying up elsewhere. Or perhaps you’ve just served dinner when a child wakes up, and you don’t want to leave that sous-vide tuna alone with the cat while you settle them back to sleep. In these sort of situations, the theory goes, you could just stick the camera somewhere sensible then keep one eye on the live feed on your phone while you finish whatever you’re doing.

In practice, though, I can’t see myself using the feature too often. Security cameras are most useful when you’re out or asleep - and in either of these cases that hour-long battery life is not going to cut the mustard. It’s a nice extra, sure, but not quite essential - especially when you remember that truly wireless rivals, such as the excellent Netgear Arlo Pro, already exist; that device has a six-month battery life and is also weatherproof.

Outside of the removable camera, the Hive View is disappointingly humdrum. All of Hive’s smart home products are based around simplicity, and the View is no exception. It will monitor its surroundings for movement and noise, then fire off a notification to the app or your email address when it detects something it shouldn’t. But that’s about it.

You can set a schedule, adding up to six slots per day when the camera will automatically be active, and you can tweak settings such as video quality and level of sensitivity to both movement and sound. But there are none of the really smart options you get on many other security cameras these days.

For instance, there’s no geolocation to turn the camera on when you leave the house, and no integration with other Hive products. You can’t, say, set it to turn on the lights when it detects movement - the sort of thing which might just be enough to scare off a potential burglar, and one which you might expect to be possible given that Hive also make smart lights. Full Hive integration is supposedly coming in February, but until it does, the are better options out there.

As yet, there’s no Alexa integration either - another big shame given that Amazon’s smart assistant now lets you create IFTTT-style recipes. The ability to just say ‘Alexa, time for bed’ and have it turn off the lights and turn on the security cam seems a no-brainer. But sadly, it’s not currently possible.

Indeed, there’s not even any IFTTT integration either, nor an alarm, nor a two-way speaker which lets you tell an intruder to politely leave your house or (more likely) to freak out your family with. You can't even livestream video without arming the camera - meaning you can't check in on what your teenagers are up to while you're out for the evening, without also getting a bunch of alerts. None of these things are deal-breakers in themselves, but together they leave it all feeling a little half-baked.