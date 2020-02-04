This is one seriously good-looking laptop. With a body built of magnesium rather than aluminium – as it requires less material, so is lighter.

When closed it’s a slim clam shell, ours was ‘Just Black’ which has a matte smooth finish and perfectly curved with edges meeting to create a seamless monolith. Alberto Villarreal sees hardware design in the same light as sculpture or furniture, and we’d agree it’s more attractive than most chairs.

The bottom has a textured rippled effect, making it super easy to grip hold of in the hand. On either side, there’s a rubber strip to stop it from sliding across a table too.

It weighs just over 1kg which is lighter than both a MacBook Air and the average pineapple apparently. You can open the lid with just one finger.

This opens just like a standard laptop, no 360 tricks or tablet moonlighting like the disaster that was the Pixel Slate. This is a back-to-basics chromebook, and we’re delighted about that. Well, not totally basics - it still doubles as a touchscreen, which can come in handy for editing photos by hand, as you might on a smartphone and also for playing Fruit Ninja, which is a beautiful experience and this reviewer might have re-discovered an unhealthy appetite for it. Is there such a thing as too much fruit?

There’s a delightful keyboard which barely makes a noise, so good news for fellow colleagues who can no longer bear my key bashing. It’s worth noting the touchpad makes quite a loud click when pressed though. The keys are comfortably spaced out and there’s still decent feedback despite its soft touch.

The letters on the keys light up by holding down the alt key and upping the brightness levels which is useful when you wake up in the middle of the night and suddenly feel compelled to jot down the plot to your ghost story.

You’ll find two USB-C ports, and ole chum - the 3.5mm headphone jack. And that’s it. We’d like to see an SD slot too, for expandable storage alone.

One last thing before we get along to the screen, there a front facing 1080p camera that can record video at 60fps, that’s sharper than the MacBook Pro and means that my Google Hangout pals will be able to count my freckles (if I had any).