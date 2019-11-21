What’s in a name? According to Google, the Nest Mini is a louder, cleverer version of the Google Home Mini as the company starts to merge its Nest acquisition in with its core product line.

If you’re comfortable chatting away to a small fabric blob to find out the weather, play a podcast, listen to a recipe or ask what the capital of Fiji is then the Nest Mini is one of the cheapest and reliable voice assistant speakers you can buy.

Think of it as a just-as-capable-but-not-as-loud sibling to the larger Google Home, which has not yet rebranded to Nest, confusingly. If it’s audio chops you’re after though, then Google Home is now only £40 more at £89. But the advantage of the Nest Mini is its size and the attraction of placing one in several rooms of your home.

Despite its diminutive looks, the speaker can fill a room as well as a portable radio and will do what you want so long as you ask it nicely.