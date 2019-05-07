We loved the Google Home Hub for its modesty and discreetness. The Google Nest Hub Max is an entirely more curious beast.

Sure it’ll play nice with all your other smart accoutrements - but now with a built-in Nest camera studded onto its forehead it’ll keep an eye on your home and really, er, get to know you.

The 10in screen works in harmony with Chrome and third-party apps, and will throw up lovely Google Photos from your summer holidays and allow you to video call pals abroad - so although some might be wary of a camera in the kitchen, it could be a whole heap more useful.

You can even control it with a wave of your hand – which is sometimes more preferable than yelling at your smart assistant when you want some calm about the home.

It's a smart security camera, a smart home hub and it's vying for as much attention as your dog with its keen appetite to entertain.

Will all of these extra features and larger screen persuade you to clear away some Kilner jars to make space on the kitchen counter? Or is trying to do everything and more a recipe for disaster?

We went hands-on to find out...