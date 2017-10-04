Round one definitely goes to the Home Mini – design-wise, it makes the Echo Dot look like a plastic toy.

Okay, the fabric look isn't exactly original (Libratone's being doing it on speakers since 2009), but it gives the Home Mini a 'good guy' feel compared to its rival's Darth Vader black.

Both smart speakers are about the same size, with the Home Mini coming in three different colours (charcoal, chalk and coral). If your neutral lounge is in need of a dash of colour, then coral is definitely the one to go for.

Underneath that fabric are four LEDS, which light up to show that the Home MIni has heard you or that it's thinking about your request.

One big missing feature compared to the Echo Dot, though, is the lack of 3.5mm jack, which means you can't hook it up directly to some old speakers to give them voice control. To do that, you'll need a Chromecast.

Instead, that button you can see on the underside of the Home Mini is there to simply turn the mic on or off. You know, if it's starting to make you feel a little paranoid.