The rivalry between today's fitness bands is so fierce that they're cramming in more tech than Inspector Gadget's fedora.

So what has Garmin managed to squeeze into this unassuming strap? Well, the Vivosmart 3's main showstopper is that it can to VO2 blood oxygen saturation readings. This means it can, for better or worse, provide a good reading of your overall fitness level (which it marks from 'poor' to 'superior').

That's not the end of the fitness tracking nerdery either. It also does stair-counting, has a 'stress' sensor, and does continuous heart-rate monitoring. Oh, and you get phone notifications too.

With so much health monitoring on board, it’s naturally a bit awkward to use at times and the software is nowhere near as fun as what you get with a Fitbit. It’s not as accurate as a Garmin GPS watch like the Runner 3 either.

So why the good score? Well, it’s easy to live with, really does give you more useful data than most of its rivals, and could even replace your smartwatch.