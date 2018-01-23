The Garmin Forerunner 30 is a watch that's been built for new year’s resolution runners.

That's no demeaning dig at either this Forerunner or its wearers – whatever time of year you resolve to start running regularly, it's a decision that's to be both applauded and, ideally, supported by gadget-based motivation. And you don't need a £500 Fenix 5 for that.

The Forerunner 30 is a runner's watch that's been simplified as much as Garmin can stomach. So while it's more involved than a Fitbit Flex, it's also far more accessible than the multi-sport Fenix.

If you regularly head to the gym, the greater flexibility offered by the likes of the TomTom Spark 3 or Forerunner 35 are better bets. But if you are, or plan to be, a road runner and that's it, the Forerunner 30 is a great, affordable option...