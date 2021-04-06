If you’re looking for a next-gen shooter, Outriders is quite stubbornly old school.

It doesn't immediately appear to offer anything new, given its sci-fi premise is also about humanity looking for a fresh start, as your custom character is among the first to land on the lush alien planet of Enoch, which looks like something out of Halo or Horizon Zero Dawn.

Don’t get too comfortable however, because after a freak energy storm occurs, you’re suddenly 30 years in the future to find that your new home has already gone to hell, while the palette has lurched back into a muddy brown, with all the feel of a last-last-gen cover shooter.

It’s not the best first impression, and if you’re looking for an engrossing storyline, you won’t find it later on either. That ultimately won’t matter so much, though, because if you’re principally playing Outriders to shoot things, then that’s fortunately where developer People Can Fly excels.