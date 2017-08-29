If you love horror games, then you surely know the name Shinji Mikami. Does Resident Evil ring a bell?
Yeah, he directed the original, essentially creating the modern survival horror genre in the process.
Since then, he's had a hand in everything from Devil May Cry to Shadows of the Damned, and a couple years ago, his new studio Tango Gameworks put a more surreal spin on the Resident Evil formula with The Evil Within. It was freaky, frightening stuff, but the first attempt was a bit rough around the edges.
Now Tango is back with The Evil Within 2, and it shows some smart lessons learned - while elevating the intensity of the psychological horror experience.
If you didn't care for Resident Evil 7's shift to a VR-friendly first-person perspective (sans Mikami, who departed Capcom a decade ago), then The Evil Within 2 may feel like a welcome escape – and "escape" is a key word, given the monstrous threats you'll encounter.
Exploring Evil
While most horror games focus primarily on physical threats, The Evil Within 2 spends more time on surreal scares – really using the medium of video games to trip you up and throw you for a loop.
I saw that immediately once settling down for an hour-long demo at Bethesda's QuakeCon expo this past weekend, as I guided returning hero, detective Sebastian Castellanos, into a dark room filled with hanging mannequins. I slowly pushed through the mannequins expecting some kind of jump-scare at the end, but instead, there was a wall. So I turned around.
But the room was different than I'd left it a moment ago. Everything had changed behind my back, and suddenly it was walled off differently and a new door appeared. I opened it up and quickly encountered an unfriendly-looking chap with a camera, who swiftly used it to trigger the flash in my face and disorient me further.
That's about when the enormous, freakish woman with a spinning sawblade for a hand and squirming, bulging muscles started chasing me. The world is shaking, the view is distorted, Castellanos is having wild visions – it's a real trip.
Survive the horror
And it should be: he's inside STEM, an alternate world created from the mind of his daughter, who he thought was killed in a fire long ago. Castellanos lost his job, his friends, and seemingly his will to carry on after the original game's own surreal events – but now that he knows his daughter is still alive, he's entered this new version of STEM to try and protect here.
That helps explain why the setting is such a mess: the ground crumbles and sinkholes appear, and when sawblade-lady spirits aren't giving the chase, you're dealing with grotesque beasts that wander the streets. As the demo wound down, I entered a church to find a pastor praying for forgiveness in front of an altar with a mutated body – and then his soul (or something) was sucked out of his mouth and he pounced on me.
Despite those kinds of moments, The Evil Within II actually takes a much slower pace than, say, the more action-oriented Resident Evil 4-6 framework – despite looking much the part. Much of the time during my demo, I was quietly traipsing around a forest or small town trying to evade sight from the mutated, zombie-esque creatures, using stealth attacks and crouched movements to stay quiet and out of sight.
It's survival horror with more of a focus on survival than slaughtering, and you'll need to conserve resources, craft upgrades, and suck up gross green gel from fallen enemies to enhance your skills over time. And when slow and steady doesn't work out, you can pull out your pistol or crossbow to deliver some dazzling headshots – or be devoured after a misfire.
Upgrades aplenty
It's clear that The Evil Within found some strong proponents, but not every stylistic choice or balancing decision worked out well the first time around – and producer Mikami and his team acknowledged as much during a post-demo chat at QuakeCon.
For example, the forced letterbox perspective from the original game has been banished due to player complaints, and the Casual difficulty mode is now legitimately easier this time around – there just wasn't much of a difference in the first game. Furthermore, they've opened up more of the environments to help enable combat options (including stealth), whereas the first game was more strongly focused on corridors and fixed scenarios.
They've also made Detective Castellanos a much more relatable character. His overly gruff demeanor made him a tough lead to like the first time around, but they worked to give him more emotional resonance in the sequel. That's important given his stake in the storyline, as a broken and beaten-down man disowned by everyone in his past life, and someone on a desperate quest to reclaim his daughter against all odds.
All told, it should add up to a horror game that's friendlier for newcomers and hopefully more polished and enjoyable on the whole, while still packing enough challenge and intensely weird scares for the hardcore fans and lovers of Tango's debut.
We'll see how well it all gels together when The Evil Within 2 tries to stake Mikami's claim on the genre come October – on Friday the 13th, no less.