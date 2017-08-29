If you love horror games, then you surely know the name Shinji Mikami. Does Resident Evil ring a bell?

Yeah, he directed the original, essentially creating the modern survival horror genre in the process.

Since then, he's had a hand in everything from Devil May Cry to Shadows of the Damned, and a couple years ago, his new studio Tango Gameworks put a more surreal spin on the Resident Evil formula with The Evil Within. It was freaky, frightening stuff, but the first attempt was a bit rough around the edges.

Now Tango is back with The Evil Within 2, and it shows some smart lessons learned - while elevating the intensity of the psychological horror experience.

If you didn't care for Resident Evil 7's shift to a VR-friendly first-person perspective (sans Mikami, who departed Capcom a decade ago), then The Evil Within 2 may feel like a welcome escape – and "escape" is a key word, given the monstrous threats you'll encounter.