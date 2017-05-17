Ever wanted to wallop your best friend in the face? Course you have – don’t lie. Although if you’re a decent person and actually want to maintain the friendship, you’ve hopefully refrained from doing so.

But that’s the great thing about fighting games. You get to relieve your pent-up frustration by pummelling your buddy in the face without consequence. The only issue? Smashing buttons hardly replaces the delight of swinging fists.

Nintendo has clearly had the same thought process with their next major title. A twist on the typical fighting game, Arms allows you to fire spring-loaded punches via the Switch’s motion controls.

Sure, the concept of arms being made of long-reaching springs destroys any sense of realism for a boxing game, but that doesn’t take away the joy of landing a jaw-crushing blow on your mate. That’ll teach them for taking the last slice of pizza.

I had the pleasure of trying Arms this week to see whether it packs as much of a punch as Nintendo boldly claims.