Developer Deep Silver Volition spent much of the last decade working on Saints Row, an obscenely over-the-top sandbox series that made even Grand Theft Auto's shenanigans look tame by comparison.

A quick look at the plot of Saints Row IV, for example - which saw players assume the role of a gang-leader turned POTUS turned alien abductee with superpowers - demonstrates that the franchise never took itself too seriously.

For its next outing, Agents of Mayhem, the developer wants to retain everything excellent about the zany tone of Saints Row, while also channeling it into fleshed-out characters and a more focused story.

Does it deliver? And how does it stand up under the inevitable comparisons with Saints Row? We got to find out during a hands-on preview that put us behind the big guns and slick skills of a handful of AoM's heroes.