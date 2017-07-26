Despite being about £250 easier on your wallet than the Olympus TG-5, the XP120 promises a similarly high level of ruggedness: waterproof to 20m; freeze-proof to -10 degrees C; dust- and sand-proof; and shockproof against drops of up to 1.75m.

So it doesn’t matter how extreme your idea of a holiday or party – this cam should still be standing at the end of it. It’s compact and lightweight too, slipping into a pocket with ease.

We’re not massive fans of the button zoom controls, as it can make getting those close-ups a bit fiddlier than we’re used to, but otherwise the simple setup makes things quick and easy.

That user-friendliness is complimented by the speedy autofocus, which lacks frills but works quickly and accurately enough so that you don’t often miss out on a fleeting photo op.

It's not suprisning to find that the 3in LCD lacks touch capabilities given that very few rugged gadgets do, but it’s bright and sharp enough to do its job well, even when splattered with a decent quantity of mud or water.