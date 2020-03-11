There are getting on for two hundred reviews of headphones on this website - and the least expensive of them cost almost three times the price of the E500s. I don’t want to labour a point, but these Finals really are ridiculously affordable - and as long as you keep that thought in mind when you first hear the E500s do their thing, you’ll get along just fine.

Because no, the E500s aren’t the most dynamic in-ear headphones you ever heard. They’re not the most three-dimensional listen around, and they don’t control bass frequencies as well as plenty of other in-ears can.

What they are, though, is streets ahead of the headphones that came with your smartphone, and that’s the whole point. Compared to the white, wired in-ears bundled with an iPhone, for instance, the E500s are a way more sophisticated, more complete and more enjoyable listen.

Moderat’s Bad Kingdom sounds genuinely hefty through the E500s. The ragged analogue bass sounds are deep and nicely textured, and while in ultimate terms they drone just a touch they’re better controlled than by some more expensive rivals. The lop-sided tempo is handled well, and there’s enough detail revealed in the midrange to make the singer sound like an individual.

There’s quite impressive separation to the sound, too. The Finals’ soundstage might be rather flat and two-dimensional, but nevertheless it’s open enough to allow every element of the recording a bit of breathing space. And up at the top of the frequency range there’s well-judged bite and attack, but not so much that the tune threatens to get edgy or hard.

The big dynamic variances in Pantha Du Prince’s Lay in a Shimmer are hinted at rather than revealed in full, but the same recording lets the E500s show off their ability to deliver transients and fine details in surprising quantity. And anyway, this ultimate lack of out-and-out drive is mitigated by the Finals’ lifelike tonality and nice, natural way with rhythms and tempos.