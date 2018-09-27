Home improvements: 25 of the best Apple HomePod tips and tricks

As smart speakers go, you won’t find a better-sounding one than Apple’s HomePod. The smart home side of things might be a little undercooked but give it some music to play and it really sings. Just as well considering it costs the same as three-and-a-half Amazon Echos.

Since the HomePod went on sale back in February, Apple has added a few extra features and with the release of iOS 12 it’s now even more capable. But getting the most out it can be a bit daunting. If there’s no proper screen and everything’s controlled using your voice, how do you know exactly what it can and can’t do?

Well never fear, because Stuff is here to guide you through all the sneaky tricks of HomePod ownership. With these 25 tips you’ll have it justifying its lofty price tag in no time.