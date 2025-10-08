Best retro gifts for Christmas 2025

Tired of keeping up with the current climate? Forget the drama of present-day politics and escape to the festive bliss of yesteryear with the best retro gifts for Christmas.

Sure, celebrating like it’s Christmas past means no streaming 4K flicks and no using your smartphone as a distraction from pesky relatives. But with this haul of throwback goodies to unwrap, you’ll be too far down memory lane to care.

From cameras with old-school style, to gaming revivals right out of your childhood, this vintage kit is sure to be a hit with any nostalgic recipient. Especially if you catch their reaction using that camcorder from the attic. Here’s the Stuff Retro Christmas Gift Guide 2025

Lego Game Boy

Nintendo’s handheld gets the brick-built treatment in this beautifully detailed Lego recreation of the iconic Game Boy. True to the original’s proportions, it features a working cartridge slot and buildable Pokémon Red cartridge, plus brick-built buttons and screen elements. With 1500+ pieces, it’s a rewarding project for builders and gamers alike. Once assembled, it doubles as a display piece, celebrating one of gaming’s most beloved machines. Combining tactile nostalgia with brick-assembling creativity, this is part model, part nostalgia overload for us millennials – an ideal gift for anyone who grew up on Tetris, Pokémon, and long eye-straining car rides.

Oasis Live ’25 adidas Firebird Track Top A revival of Britpop style, this Adidas Firebird track top celebrates Oasis’s 25th anniversary tour. Finished in black with embroidered branding, it’s taken a lot of self-control not to litter this copy with song name puns. Channel the swagger of the ’90s and pair with a pack of Walkers Loony Tunes Tazos to complete the look.

Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition

Retro gaming royalty returns in this special Pac-Man edition of the Atari 2600+. The included 2-in-1 game cartridge features an all-new, arcade-style version (Pac-Man 7800), and the very first home version of the game. HDMI-out unlocks modern big-screen gaming, and the console will happily work with both Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges. Time to visit the loft…

Grant Sinclair GamerCard

Super-slim and crammed with retro spirit, the GamerCard is a handheld that easily fits in your pocket. Resembling a souped-up modern Game Boy with a crisp colour display and built-in games, it’s a quirky (and far more affordable) alternative to the Windows-powered gaming handhelds of today. Pre-loaded with two indie games, with a world of emulation possibilities beyond.

KM5 Lightwear Headphones HP1

A nod to retro styling with modern audio performance, KM5’s HP1 headphones are lightweight, wired, and timeless. Designed in Japan, they mix nostalgia with comfort, making them perfect for all-day listening. Straight out of the pages of a Bang & Olufsen designer’s notepad, they offer modern twists in the form of Bluetooth 5.4, and a 24-hour battery.

Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Camera

This handle-toting camera brings back the charm of the iconic Super 8, with modern tricks like a rechargeable battery, and the ability to flick between different aspect ratios for big-screen and social content. Plenty of vintage filters are on call, with a built-in mic for audio. Pop in a 128GB SD card (4GB included), and you’ve got 16 hours of nostalgia-fuelled footage awaiting.

Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction countertop oven

The beige box returns, levelling up your childhood with HDMI clarity, Wi-Fi game transfer, and USB convenience for adding your own titles. It’s 99% compatible with the entire Commodore 64 library, and you can load games via the supplied cassette-style USB thumbdrive. It’s packed with 50+ titles to get you started, with speedier memory and faster speed options to boot.

The Sims 25th Vinyl Soundtrack

Celebrate a quarter-century of virtual life with this special-edition Sims soundtrack on vinyl. Pressed on clear discs with neon green splatter, it features all the tracks you’re bound to not remember until they infiltrate your ears with their plucky string chorus. Limited to 3000 copies, we’re more than a little disappointed at the lack of a collectable green diamond.

8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad More than just a number pad, 8BitDo’s retro-styled mechanical unit adds programmable macros, custom keycaps, and Bluetooth connectivity. Its nostalgic beige finish nods to old PCs while serving modern setups. Compact and practical, it’s a great accessory for retro-loving coders or gamers who want form, function, and fun in one tidy little keyboard extension. Accidentally Wes Anderson Analog Clock Buy now for $25 /£19 This Accidentally Wes Anderson-approved clock combines vintage aesthetics with everyday function. Displaying time, day, and date in a mechanical flip format, it’s a banana-coloured design piece that will confuse kids and impress grandparents. Slap in two AA batteries, and marvel at the sheer… analogueness of it all. Warning: may contain a sense of impending doom at the passage of time. Smeg Mini Milk Frother Retro design meets café convenience in Smeg’s compact frother. Perfect for cappuccinos, hot chocolate, or matcha, it whips up hot and cold silky foam at the touch of a button, while being compact enough for kitchens of any size – all in Smeg’s signature ’50s styling. The non-stick coating makes for an easy post-caffeine clean as well. Casio A1000A-7 A stainless-steel reboot of Casio’s classic digital timepieces in partnership with French brand A.P.C., the A1000A-7 is practically begging to be paired with a jazzy bumbag and some Reebok Pumps. Practical stopwatch, alarm, and LED light functions will never be interrupted by pesky notifications, and its understated style will easily match your modern wardrobe. Available in vintage silver and gold.