The best Nokia 9 PureView deals in March - £41 p/m w/50GB on O2

The future of smartphones seem to be cameras - lots and lots of cameras. HMD took this to a new level with the Nokia 9 PureView. Alongside those five 12 MP cameras with Zeiss glass, encased in a refined design of machined aluminium and glass, you’ve got a 6in QHD+ display, to see all those beautiful pictures.

Also under the hood, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and 6GB ram, smoothly running an up-to-date version of Android 9 Pie. All-in-all, this is a smartphone with premium specs at a not-so-premium price.

If you want to buy it outright, you can secure yours for launch day (currently set for March 21st) by pre-ordering for £549.99 from Amazon - undercutting much of the competition.

But, if you can’t imagine spending a sizeable chunk of your month’s wages on a phone, we’ve handpicked the best contract deals. Check them out below!

O2

50GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited texts

£45 cashback

Total cost of ownership: £939

Get it here for £41 per month.

​EE

30GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited texts

Free BT Sport and Apple Music

Total cost of ownership: £837.99

Get it here for £45.99 upfront and £33 per month.