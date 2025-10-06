Best cheap gifts under $50/£50 for Christmas 2025

Christmas shopping can be costly. Keen to keep festive expenses in check? Whether you’re watching your chocolate coins or saving to splurge on yourself, we’ve picked out a bundle of the best cheap gifts for £50 or less.

From handy portable chargers and headphone stands, to retro Bluetooth speakers and video doorbells, each of the treats below can be bagged for a modest cost. And while sensible shopping will leave your bank account in better shape come January, none of our thrifty picks are cut-price presents.

Use our list for inspiration and you can impress recipients for less, while skipping the stress of searching around for seasonal discounts. Here’s the Stuff Budget Christmas Gift Guide 2025.

Our pick of the best cheap gifts under $50 / £50 for Christmas 2024

New Blink Video Doorbell

Blink’s latest video doorbell keeps home security simple and affordable. Offering crisp HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio, it delivers peace of mind without complex installations, thanks to the wonders of battery-powered convenience. Compatible with Alexa and Siri, it integrates neatly into smart homes, while night vision keeps things visible after dark. There’s even two-way audio for suggesting a place for cold callers to go. For families, renters, or anyone wanting a fuss-free upgrade, this is a compact, capable front door guardian that’s more than reasonably priced – all wrapped up in a rather welcoming round casing. Take that, angular doorbells.

INIU Carry P50-E1

A pocket-sized 10,000mAh power bank that ensures your phone stays charged all day, with dual USB-C outputs, fast-charging capability, and a clever lanyard that doubles up as a charging cable. With nippy 45W charging speeds, it’s perfect for commuting, travel, or topping up on the go – a budget-friendly essential for those who can’t risk running out of juice.

Homedics WakeBand Vibrating Alarm Wristband

Designed for deep sleepers or those sharing a room, the WakeBand wakes you with gentle vibrations on your wrist instead of a godforsaken blaring alarm. Rechargeable and lightweight, with customisable intensities, it’s the most considerate alarm around. A six-day battery life means you won’t be reaching for the charging cable every night, which would, of course, entirely defeat the point.

Asics Performance Run Crew socks

Admit it – the thought of receiving socks at Christmas makes you relive the childhood trauma of friends and family ditching the toys and presenting you with “sensible presents” like clothes and Lynx Africa sets from Boots. But now? If someone gave you some deep-cushioned performance socks, tailored to fit each foot, you’d be over the moon. We certainly would.

Twelve South PlugBug with Find My

Part travel charger, part tracker, the PlugBug combines USB-C charging power with Apple’s Find My integration. Perfect for globetrotters, it charges your gear and doubles as a location beacon if misplaced. This version has two 50W ports for speedy top-ups, but there’s a four-port 120W version for those who have truly earned your affection.

OnePlus 2-in-1 Supervooc Cable

With a name that’s simply delightful to pronounce out loud, this is a great pick for your Apple Watch- hating recipient who proudly wears a OnePlus smartwatch. Thanks to the in-line watch charger, you can top up your timepiece and your phone with a single cable. A genius move that puts the ball firmly in Apple’s court.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Plug and play 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, for a very reasonable price, Roku’s stick upgrades the brains of ageing TVs, offering access to thousands of channels and apps, with speedy navigation and voice search. It’s a dinky little number too, slotting in behind the screen and diligently working away out of sight and mind.

Satechi FindAll Smart Glasses Case

Never lose your specs again with this Find My-compatible glasses case. Slim and rechargeable, it protects your eyewear while letting you track it through Apple’s network when you inevitably leave them behind. With wireless charging and a soft microsuede lining, it’s a clever bit of utilitarian kit, with up to 20 metres of range indoors, and 50m in the great outdoors.

Ikea Nattbad

Ikea’s charming little Bluetooth speaker won’t blow you away with spatial immersion or rib-rattling base, but it more than makes up for it with its friendly, charming design, and black, pastel pink, and yellow colours. Perfect for bedside tables, bookshelves and plenty of other nooks and crannies, it’s a refreshingly simple, affordable alternative. Nattbad. Nattbad at all.

Nomad Tracking Card

Slip this credit-card slim Apple Find My-ready tracker in your wallet, and rest assured that you’ll know its whereabouts at all times. Wireless charging makes for convenient top-ups, and at just 1.7mm thin, it’ll barely make a dent in your pocket. Unlike the loyalty-card-riddled leather behemoth that you cram into your jeans every day.

KeySmart iPro Key Organiser

Forever losing your keys? Frantically fumbling around to grab the right one amongst its tightly-nestled brothers? This key organiser is here to answer your pleas, machined to comfortably holster 14 keys in its sleek frame. It’s also got a built-in torch and bottle opener and, you guessed it, Apple Find My support so that you can easily hunt them down.

Ikea Lanespelare headphone stand

Our second offering from Ikea is about as simple and as cheap as gifts can get. But that’s not to say it’s not worthy of being unwrapped on Christmas day. Simple, sturdy, and affordable, this brutally simple wooden stand keeps gaming or work headsets neatly stored. No lights, no batteries, or tracking features. Just good old-fashioned desktop organisation.