While it often takes a little while to get to grips with the gameplay changes made to any new FIFA game, you’ll probably find it harder than usual to score your first goal on FIFA 22.

The general pace of the game has been noticeably reduced, passes have less zip, defenders are better at standing their ground and intercepting the ball, and goalkeepers are much harder to beat. They’re also less inclined to push the ball back into dangerous areas, instead of redirecting shots past the post, so those irritating rebound tap-ins are far less common.

That’s not to say goals are impossible to come by, it just tends to require a little more patience. With defences better at keeping their shape and making it harder to find space in the final third, good passing and movement are key, but with players reacting better to dextrous use of the left stick, it’s easier to manipulate the ball in tight spaces without having to learn a load of skill moves.

You’ve now got a much better chance of outwitting opponents by second-guessing them and making subtle movements to open up space. Pace certainly still has its place, but it feels like it now needs to be used in conjunction with well-timed flicks of the right stick in order to knock the ball away from your opponent first.

There are still some routes to goal that feel a little overpowered. Finesse shots from outside the box go in a little too often, although it’s not easy to work enough space to get one off without it being blocked, and driven through balls straight down the middle of the pitch can sometimes find their way to a pacey forward just that little bit too easily. These are the kind of things that EA often tones down with an update if it deems them to be an issue, though, so that may well change in time.