Please bear in mind that the video has been compressed slightly; straight-from-camera footage is even cleaner, clearer and punchier.

The Mavic 2 Pro comes with a brand new camera developed in association with the legendary Swedish company Hasselblad. It’s not a huge surprise that this has happened, given that DJI bought a majority stake in the firm last year, but this is the first camera to arise out of the partnership – and it’s fantastic.

With a 20MP 1in sensor and adjust aperture, it performs well in a much greater range of lighting conditions than other DJI cameras: in low light, the sensor’s large size means cleaner, less noisy images; in extremely bright sunshine, the aperture can stop down to prevent images overexposing. As a result, the footage and stills that come directly out of the camera look stunningly detailed, not just in terms of resolution but in colour depth and dynamic range.

Part of our video (the lorry sequence above) shows the updated ActiveTrack tech, which keeps the camera trained on a chosen subject while you fly the drone or a pick one of a range of autopilot modes. This is generally really impressive, although it can lose its lock on subjects against a “busy” background.

Footage can be captured at 4K, 2.7K or 1080p, with available frame rates differing depending on the resolution. At 1080p, for instance, you can record at 120fps for smooth slow motion playback, while 4K only allows 24/25/30fps.

Hybrid log gamma HDR (which we weren’t able to test, not having a TV compatible with it) and Dlog-M colour profiles are supported for video too, the latter being aimed at professionals who want to grade their footage for a more cinematic look in post production.