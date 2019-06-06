Chord has always had a design ethos. No matter if it’s designing a £399 DAC or a £5000 integrated amplifier, its products tend to look like something H.R. Giger might have come up with after too much cheese too late at night.

So the Mojo DAC is a small, tactile aluminium box with, frankly, more curves than are strictly necessary and the company’s distinctive colour-changing control spheres giving some clue as to what Mojo is up to. It feels smoothly and sturdily made - which is just as well, because it’s pretty pricey by the standards of portable DACs intended to make the most of the sound from a smartphone or a laptop.

Poly, meanwhile, makes a strong ‘less is more’ case for itself. There’s less of it than there is of Mojo - it’s maybe half as long. And it costs more - £499, in fact. It fits neatly and snugly into the Mojo’s USB inputs, and it adds streaming functionality to the Mojo’s fearsome digital-to-analogue abilities. And, thanks to its microSD card slot, Poly can also be a music player, freeing up valuable memory on your smartphone.

Poly is designed to mimic the Mojo aesthetic - which is just as well, as it’s strictly an add-on. Poly by itself isn’t even a worthwhile doorstop, let alone your portal into high-quality audio streaming.

When they’re slotted together, Mojo/Poly look unmistakable - they’re about the size of a mobile phone from the turn of the 21st century. This may not, at first glance, be the most portable product you ever saw, but by the prevailing standards of streamer/DAC/headphone amp-with-digital-audio-player-potential it’s miniscule.